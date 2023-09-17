THE COST OF POWER; NOTHING TO DO WITH THE PLP

An impatient lady who says she voted PLP all her life, started railing against the PLP. She says that her light bill went from 300 dollars to 862 dollars within a month. She blamed the MP for this in a PLP district Then she said that all her life she had voted for the PLP and now she can’t get one government job. She complained about everything being wrong. This is the problem. People make choices. One of them is to use the amount of power, you consume. That is not the PLP’s decision. The fussing about the power costs is like fussing about the air you breathe. What part of you the price of oil is sky high doesn’t understand. It just comes off as shocking ignorance. The power cost is high because the price of oil is high. When the price of oil goes down, the price of power will reduce. Until then just suck it up. It has nothing to do with the PLP or the Government: the price of power.