THE COURTS ARE TO BLAME HUH?

The Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander was adamant that the Courts are letting people out on bail too easily and that something needs to be done about the Courts and bail. He said that 42 per cent of the murders last year, the people were out on bail. He said this was a pattern of citizens illegally taking justice in their own hands. He told of a statistic where a man charged for four murders was out on bail. The Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder does not agree and gave the standard reply at the opening of the legal year about the constitution and the presumption of innocence. The Attorney General Ryan Pinder also did not agree that bail was an issue and he said so at the opening of the legal year. That was Thursday 11 January 2024. So while the elites fight over whose fault it is, the murders continue and clueless young people kill one another over nothing.