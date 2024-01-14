THERE IS NO PROBLEM OF HAITIANS TAKING OVER

In his address to the country on Majority Rule Day Rev T G Morrison claimed that the schools in The Bahamas, 70 per cent of the children in the school are illegal immigrants. This is not true. He should be challenged to produce the facts. It is really disturbing to hear this kind of xenophobic rhetoric that is based on hearsay and not on empirical data. It is irresponsible for this inaccurate information to be passed around because it is inflammatory. The subtext is that Haitians are trying to take over The Bahamas. While they and their descendants make up a substantial proportion of the country’s population, they are not trying to take over The Bahamas. The migration of Haitians to this country is a two hundred year pattern and they are absorbed in the society. To argue otherwise is to simply cause strife.