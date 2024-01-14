MAJORITY RULE DAY

This past week, The Bahamas marked what Sir Arthur Foulkes called in 2014 when it became a national holiday, the second most important date in the history of The Bahamas behind the Emancipation of slavery in 1834. We agree, This year marked 57 years since the first black government came to office under the premiership of The late Lynden Pindling. The faithful gathered at Zion Baptist Church to recall the occasion. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF

Fred Mitchell greeted by them Commissioner of Police

Fred Mitchell with Mrs. Cecila Cooper and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper

Rev. T G Morrison who delivered the sermon. Bishop Delton, Fernander looks on

Ministers Mario Bowleg and JoBeth Coleby Davis

Governor General Cynthia Pratt being welcomed by Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force

Prime Minister Philip Davis being greeted by the Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force