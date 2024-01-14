THE REALITIES OF SHORTAGES OF MONEY IN THE BAHAMAS

There is a list of public projects that need to get done if the PLP is to face a reasonable chance of a second term. The list is long and the demand for money is high. While her revenues are good, there are a plethora of complaints about the execution of projects. Increasingly, The Bahamas has to turn to the private public partnership model to get these projects done. The major one coming up is the power needs of the country through Bahamas Power and Light. Every time the light flickers in The Bahamas, we are reminded of how unreliable BPL is and how expensive the power is. So the major priority is to try to find a solution to the power problems of The Bahamas. Our suggestion is to go to renewables cold turkey. This has been rejected as unreasonable.