THE DECONSTRUCTION OF BAY STREET

There is change coming to Bay Street at last.  The area from the east of East Street down to Christie Street has been a dead zone on Bay Street for almost a generation, as one retail shop after the next closed its doors and was never replaced with thriving businesses.  The Government has had enough of the derelict buildings and it appears with the leave of the owners the Government began knocking them down.  The project is led out of the Ministry of Tourism by the Deputy Prime Minister and his point man is Senator Randy Rolle.  The Prime Minister Philip Davis toured the project and watched one of the buildings coming down. Now let’s hope that economic development follows and not weeds in an empty space.

