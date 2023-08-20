THE  UN SECRETARY GENERAL GIVES HIS REPORT ON HAITI

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has given his report on Haiti to the United Nations Security Council.  The report calls for a non-United Nations multinational force to help the Haitian police restore order in the country. The Bahamas and Jamaica are the only two nations to publicly join Kenya in saying they will support the force with manpower.  The United States government welcomed the Force.  In Haiti, not so welcoming.  The Montana Group in Haiti said they were appealing to Russia to veto the UN resolution. They want no foreign forces on Haiti.  The gang leader Barbecue said that he welcomed the force but the first thing they have to do is to arrest the present Prime Minister.  Not an auspicious start but let’s see where it takes us.  We await the UN resolution

