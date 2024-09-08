THE DEFICIT AND NATIONAL DEBT ARE DOWN

If you are in the international financial institutions and your bailiwick is The Bahamas, you should be pleased to see the news. The national debt is down by 200 million and The Bahamas government met to a significant degree its deficit slashing targets. The problem is the price that the population at large is paying: hard tax compliance, arguments with the revenue people and payments being made in the midst of inflation which is eating away at pocket expenses. The result is the unions are now complaining about things like they cannot get their overtime paid on time and business people are complaining that they have to wait months to get their bills paid by the Government. It’s a choice countries make. Landing up in the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that then imposes harder choices on you is even worse. So a little bit of pain now for a gain later on.