THE DIPLOMATS MEET

Senator Fred Mitchell joins the former diplomats of the PLP who served the country while he was foreign minister from 2012 to 2017 from left Picewell Forbes MP, former Caricom High Commissioner, Ed Bethel, former High Commissioner London, Barry Griffin, Chair Platform Committee on Foreign Affairs, Andy Gomez, former Ambassador to China, Ricardo Treco, former Consul General in Miami, former Ambassador to Cuba Alma Adams, Randy Rolle, former Consul General Atlanta, and Paul Clare Jr, recently returned from China. 3 January 2019.

Related