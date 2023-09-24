The Explorers Club In New York With Fred Mitchell

Fred Mitchell posted on FB 22 September 2023:

I had the pleasure of participating in a discussion at the Explorer’s Club in New York about melting ice in the artic.ocean and to speak about the real life consequences of climate change in our oceans in The Bahamas. Thanks to Inge Relphe, a club member and former resident of The Bahamas. With me my colleague, Minister of State Myles LaRoda. 22 September 2023. With Lewis Pugh who just completed over 30 days swimming the entire length of the Hudson area. And Ambassador to the UN Stan Smith.

