So how this goes again: Dominic Mitchell is the son of Matthew and Paige Mitchell ( nee Mellie and Anthony Dillett); Megan Bethel is the daughter of Owen and Kristal (nee Merlene and Jeffery Thompson). Well the two have become one as at 13 November 2020. Congratulations. The bridegroom is the nephew of Senator Fred Mitchell and the bride the granddaughter of former Minister in the majority rule cabinet Jeffery Thompson and the great grand niece of Sir Milo Butler. We thinks that’s how it go.