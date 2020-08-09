THE FNM BOOMBA FLIES SING FOR THEIR SUPPER

So the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis does not have the courage to deal with Fred Mitchell face to face huh. So he sends the little boy in the Senate to do his dirty work. We call these ass kissers that do the dirty work of the Prime Minister and the FNM leadership: FNM boomba flies. They specialize in kissing ass aka brown nosing. Last week, The Tribune published a letter by one of them attacking Mr. Mitchell. Beware of the boomba flies. And never send a little boy to do a man’s work. Hand us that fly swat.