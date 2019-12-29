THE FNM EFFS UP THE 1400 DOLLAR PAYMENT TO PUBLIC SERVICE

Kemsley Ferguson, President of the Bahamas Public Service Union

The FNM cannot get anything right. They tried to bribe the public service with a 1400 dollar payment which was owed to them and negotiated by Union President Kemsley Ferguson over six months ago by paying it just before Christmas. On 22 December 2019, the pay day for the public service in December, the banks were crowded because after all the public servants had been told that they would all get their money. It turns out that this was like the event that is promised at the second coming of Christ. Some will be left behind and some will go up to meet him. So with the FNM, some civil servants got and some did not. There was a story circulating that the Royal Bank had been given an instruction to pay all the public servants but at midday while executing the instructions, the Royal Bank of Canada was told by the Treasury to stop. So there are a whole lot of angry public servants who were counting on that money.