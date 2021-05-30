THE FNM IS SEEKING TO PACK THE COURT WITH CRONIES

28 May 2021

Joy Pratt, Chief Magistrate, overlooked by Judicial Commission

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, who is also the Opposition spokesman on Legal Affairs:

There is a list circulated by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission appointing new justices and magistrates.

The most glaring issue is that the Chief Magistrate has been superseded by judicial officers less senior than she is.

The Chief Justice must provide a public explanation for this. It could not be on the issue of competence since the Frank Smith case over which she presided in full public glare was upheld all the way to the Privy Council.

Something does not sit right with this decision. We should hear what the explanation of the Commission is or otherwise the public will be left fill the vacuum with the thought that parochial issues influenced the decision of the Commission.

