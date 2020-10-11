The FNM Must Set The Date For Local Government Elections

The local government elections in The Bahamas were set for June. The government pleading the Covid emergency cancelled them and set them down again for September. September has now passed and we still do not know when the elections are being held. Many of the councils and the spending authorities are controlled by FNM councilors. We believe that Hubert Minnis and the FNM are deliberately withholding the elections so that their people can continue to spend money to prepare for an FNM battle at the general election. We demand that the FNM government set a date for the local government elections.