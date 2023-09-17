THE FNM OPPOSES FPO CHANGES 

On Monday 11 September 2023, a band of stout hearts mainly FNMs gathered at the Christ the King Hall in Freeport. They said they were licencees of the Grand Bahama Port Authority who were trying to learn about the Hawksbill Creek Agreement that was signed in 1955 between American Wallace Groves and the then white minority Government, The agreement transferred 100,000 acres of land to the Grand Bahama Port Authority, then owned by Mr. Groves and with it the right to own and govern a city with duty free concessions.

Fast forward to the year 2021, the heirs and successors of the Grand Bahama Port Authority can no longer keep the project going. They use it as their plaything on their holidays in Britain, that they own a city in The Bahamas. The Bahamas government has decided that push must come to shove and there is an offer on the table to buy it off the present owners They are refusing.

More than that they are galvanizing support in Grand Bahama to oppose it. One such salvo was the meeting held as an educational one on the agreement, led ostensibly by a former FNM MP and another who was a candidate of the third party in the last general election. The fear is this is just Rick Hayward, one of the disgruntled shareholders in disguise.

We warned the licencees not to go to the meeting. The organizers said there are 3000 licencees in Freeport. We counted 63 in the picture which we show. But that is 63 too many. Among them one former FNM MP David Thompson and the other present FNM MP Kwasi Thomspon. That should show you what this is really about.

