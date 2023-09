THE PRESIDENT OF BOTSWANA: Prime Minister Philip Davis was the host for the President of Botswana Mokgweetsii E.K. Masisi on a state visit to The Bahamas from 12 to 15 September 2023. The Prime Minister and his guest took time out to see the beauty of the island of Exuma and swimming with the pigs of Rolleville. Clay Sweeting, the Minister of Works joined them along with former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham. Our photo of the week at Rolleville, Exuma 14 September 2023