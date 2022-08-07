THE FNM STRUGGLES TO BE RELEVANT

What a difference a year makes. The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard and the Chairman of the party Dr. Duane Sands were in the press making statements about the Government and the issues of crime and the economy, saying The Bahamas government is disconnected from the issues of inflation and the cost of living and that the hotel deal in Grand Bahama is about to fall apart. It didn’t even make the front page. The presser took place on 3 August 2022. What a difference a year makes. One year in and the FNM has not found its sea legs. They are struggling to make themselves relevant.