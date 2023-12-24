The Fox Hill children Merry Christmas to the Simon Family:

I wish to thank Philip Simon, his wife and two daughters and son for the magnificent gesture of bridging good cheer to the children if Urban Renewal in Fox Hill this morning on the eve of Christmas Eve. Thank you and merry Christmas. Fred Mitchell MP with Sonia Kemp who manages Urban Renewal. Thank you to Kayley Simon – “Box of Smiles” gift initiative

Joined by her family – Philip Simon, Sherry Simon (parents), Nadja Simon (sister), Kemuel Simon (brother) and Abrielle Williams (cousin). Mr Simon is the grandson of Mrs Kathleen McKenzie of Romer Street in Fox Hill.