THE FTX MESS AND TWITTER GOING DOWN SAME TIME

So there is a fellow named Elon Musk who is said to be the richest man in the world. In public, he comes off as one of these rich white frat brats that you meet at U S colleges, who have no sense of propriety and who have no moral conscience. Yet these are the heroes of today’s world. We guess it has always been making money at any cost and being sorry for it afterward if something goes wrong if you are sorry at all. So Mr. Musk took over the platform Twitter which was the favorite of the former U S President Donald Trump, although he is banned from it. Mr. Musk also said he was going to loosen the controls on hate speech. He then proceeded to fire half the staff and certainly the morality police on the platform. Now it looks like the whole business may go under. Does he care? Probably not. So all these people have lost their jobs and the richest man in the world does not give a crap. Turn now to The Bahamas. A man named Sam Bankman Fried came to Nassau telling us that this was the greatest place for his new fancy business FTX and the cryptocurrency that it was pedaling to the unsuspecting. The business that was worth billions so they said is now bust. He is suspected of raiding the monies put in FTX and putting them in his private equity business, owned exclusively by him, and then got into a cash crunch when people started to want their money from the FTX platform. Classic Ponzi scheme, it seems to us. Anyway, he has written a letter to say: “Sorry I fucked up”. Yes well, that should make it right with all the people who lost their money.