THE GAY PRIDE PARADE AND THE HOMOPHOBIA

Cassius Stuart, the FNM politician, is proving more and more to be irrelevant and out of step with the times. A group of gay men and women of The Bahamas had a pride march last week in Nassau. It was a small march but a powerful statement in the face of unrelenting hostility by the Bahamian population writ large, even though homosexuality is practiced by more than 60 per cent of the male population and inestimable numbers of women. There was a vicious and degrading video that circulated on the web calling it the “ sissy march”. Mr. Stuart who is a public figure however deserves special mention for being such a cynical and disgraceful homophobe, even though there has been speculation about his own sexual proclivities. But kudos to the gay pride folks. They are standing up for the rights of all people.