THE GENERAL ELECTION FEVER: ROW OVER THE REGISTER

The PLP is opposing plans by the FNM to create a permanent register based on the existing register. This will depend on an FNM government to purge the list of all the dead people. The FNM says because of Covid that want to keep the present list and go to elections on that list, once purged of the dead people and with the additions of first time registrants. The PLP says follow the law. The law says you should have started to register people from 14 July 2020 for the new election but the FNM has done neither that or a census. The PLP says if you hold an election before October 2021 on the current register you are within the law. If however, the election is held after that, then you must use the new register and the PLP will agree for that new register to be a permanent register.