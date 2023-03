Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, meeting visiting Japanese students. One of our officers Anton Miller who will live in Japan as Consul brought his daughter at the far right who is also Bahamian to visit the Ministry and paid a courtesy call on the Minister 24 March 2023. It was wonderful meeting the girls. From left to right: L-R: Ms Ayame, Ms Maho, Ms Kumiko, and Ms Miharu. Students from Munakatw Junior High School in Tokyo.