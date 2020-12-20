THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO RAISE TAXES AND CUT SPENDING

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell issued the following voice note:

Senator Fred Mitchell says the late Winston Saunders used to tease the Senator saying he started talking late as a child but once he started talking he never stopped. The Senator therefore encourages all aspirants and PLP leaders to strike back using their voices to defend the PLP, its Leader Brave Davis against the trash talking by the FNM, Hubert Minnis and Carl Culmer about Peter Nygard. No one gives two tinker’s dams about the Peter Nygard case when Bahamians have no food, are sleeping in cars and taxes are going up. Happy birthday to former Senator Traver Whylly today. Thank you to the supporters of the Berry Islands for their votes in last night’s primary. 18 December 2020.