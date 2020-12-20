fbpx

THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO RAISE TAXES AND CUT SPENDING

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell issued the following voice note:

Senator Fred Mitchell says the late Winston Saunders used to tease the Senator saying he started  talking late as a child but once  he started talking he never  stopped. The Senator  therefore  encourages  all  aspirants  and PLP leaders to strike back  using  their voices  to defend  the PLP, its Leader Brave Davis against  the trash talking by the FNM,  Hubert Minnis and Carl Culmer about Peter Nygard. No one  gives two tinker’s  dams about  the Peter Nygard  case when Bahamians have no food,  are sleeping  in cars and taxes are going  up. Happy birthday  to former Senator Traver Whylly today. Thank you to the supporters of the Berry Islands  for their votes  in last night’s  primary.  18 December 2020.

This Week's Posts

Facebook-f Instagram