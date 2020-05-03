THE HOLOWESKOS RUN EVERYTHING

With the announcement that Susan Holowesko, daughter of former President of the Senate and one of the main benefactors of Hubert Minnis and the FNM, was to head the Food Task Force of the Prime Minister to help with hunger for Covid 19, the country went ballistic. Question was asked how much do the Holoweskos want? The question was asked what do they have on the Prime Minster. What is interesting is the total lack of shame or propriety in their engagements either by the Prime Minister or the Holoweskos. They like the energizer bunny just keep on going regardless of public opinion. This is one of the memes which appeared. The meme missed out the fact that the wife of one of the Holoweskos also serves on as Deputy Chair of the Council of the University of The Bahamas.