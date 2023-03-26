THE IDIOT LINCOLN BAIN IS AT IT AGAIN

The Coalition of Idiots (COI), headed by the Chief Idiot Lincoln Bain got to demonstrate in Miami last week on 23 March 2023.  They claimed that they were doing so in Miami because they were prevented from doing so in Nassau.  That was a lie.  They always have to lie to make their case.  The other lie they tried to perpetrate was that the Consulate in Miami was closed for business. That was a lie.  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement as a result of the demonstration.

For Immediate Release 

23 March 2023

The Bahamas Consulate  in Mami is open for business, and all staff at the embassy  are safe and  accounted for.

There are  people  who claim  to be Bahamian activists who are demonstrating in the precincts of The Bahamas  Consulate in Miami today. They are protesting against what they say is the denial of their right to demonstrate during the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in The Bahamas in mid-February.

Every Bahamian citizen has the right to demonstrate in The Bahamas.  They are, therefore, operating on a false premise if that is their cause. They are misrepresenting Bahamian law.

What we know is  that there are several  figures who were arrested  within  the precincts  of the conference because  they had breached the security cordon of the meeting. 

The facts  are that under an assumed name an individual  connected to the Miami demonstrators,  known to the police to be a security threat,  checked into the hotel where the conference  was about to take place and where several  heads of government  were staying, including  the Haitian  Prime Minister. The individual  had earlier published  a video in which he fired an illegal assault  weapon and threatened  to kill Haitians.

When these facts were known, the authorities interdicted  him and stopped any planned actions on his part.

End

