THE IMPEACHMENT OF A U S PRESIDENT

The United States’ House of Representatives did their duty on 13 December 2019 when the Judicary Committee of the House recommended to the full House that President Donald Trump be impeached. This is a good result. It does not matter what the people in the Senate do, where the attempt to remove him is sure to be defeated by the craven group that supports him in that House. However, the world must see that some Americans still stand up for truth, justice and the rule of law and decry lying, racism and crude public behaviour. Congratulations.