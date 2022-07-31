THE IRRITANTS BETWEEN U S AND THE BAHAMAS

Both The Bahamas and the United States celebrated their anniversaries of independence during the month of July. The praise was lavish toward each other. However, despite the dependence of The Bahamas on the United States, and the good relations generally, there are several irritants in the relationship. One of them is the rate at which Bahamians are turned down for visas into the United States without just cause. The Government of The Bahamas has complained but to no avail. Then there is the way that people at the preclearance customs and border control officers talk to Bahamians as they are going through the facility. Some say that the questioning is most times rude and often racist. Again, complaints are made but to no avail. Finally, there is the preclearance lounge itself. This needs extension in Nassau and should be returned to Freeport and placed in North Eleuthera and Exuma.