She was asked by Eyewitness News whether she got sand bags from her MP for flood prone Pinewood. MP Rueben Rahming was boasting about his good works on sand bags, the day before. Her response was classic Bahamianese: “ Heen gee ya food… he ga gee ya dirt”. Translation into standard English, He doesn’t give you food, you really think he will give you sandbags.” Priceless.