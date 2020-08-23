THE LEADER LEAVES FOR THE STATES

His statement:

20 August 2020

The last few days have been especially difficult for so many Bahamians. Please stay safe and look out for one another. Let’s continue to take care of ourselves, our neighbours, and our families.

As many of you know, my daughter Philippa is a very senior doctor in the United States. She would like me to be close by as I complete my treatment.

After a family discussion, I have decided to fly to a hospital in the United States. I wish to thank the doctors and nurses and all the support staff at Doctors’ Hospital, who have looked after me so well.

I am in close contact with colleagues and friends and will continue to monitor what is happening in our country.

I pray God’s continued blessings on us all. I miss you all and look forward to being with you again soon.

The Party’s statement:

Statement from the Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party

On The Leader of the Opposition

20 August 2020

The party officials were informed yesterday that the Leader is to travel to the US for further medical care. The Leader and his family’s focus is getting care to facilitate his full and speedy recovery. We will continue to respect the privacy of the Leader and his family, and urge all others to do the same.

The Leader, his family and the party would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this time.

