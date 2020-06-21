THE LEADER VISITS ACKLINS

The Leader of the PLP Philip Davis travelled on Friday 19 June 2020 to Acklins Island some 370 miles south east of Nassau to pay tribute to the life and work of Stalwart Councillor Curtis Hanna Sr. Mr. Hanna was 80 years old when he died on 3 June 2020. In Mr. Davis’s delegation was Glenys Hanna Martin MP, Senator Fred Mitchell, Leadership Council Member Kevin Simmons, Chairman Emeritus PLP Minky Isaacs, V Alfred Gray, former MP for the area. While in Acklins, Mr. Davis met with leaders from Crooked Island and Acklins and pledged his support in the process of choosing a candidate for the area. The service was conducted by the Lord Bishop of Nassau and The Bahamas Rt Rev. Laish Boyd, Venerable Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, Rev. Fr. John Kabiga and Rev. Fr. Travis Fernander at St Clement’s Church in Spring Point, Acklins.