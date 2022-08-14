THE LITTLE DISAPPOINTING THINGS ABOUT OUR TOURISM

Bimini, Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island and Eleuthera all have something in common. They are all part of the archipelago that makes up The Bahamas. Physically they are beautiful. In the main, the people are amazing: they are friendly and supportive. The problem is that the tourism product which drives The Bahamas is in trouble It is in part just like the Government services are in trouble. There are structural problems, small problems that need to be fixed, staring us in the face but we can’t seem to get it right. So number one is garbage. There is garbage everywhere and we can’t seem to keep the places clean. Number two is service, it is largely indifferent and foods and other small services which should be available are not. Thirdly the telecommunications infrastructure is poor. We stop right there. We think you get the point. If you look at the mess at our largest airport the Lynden Pindling International on the weekend, who the heck would want to come to a place where there is such a hassle. To quote Bishop Simeon Hall: “ Hep us Holy Ghost!”