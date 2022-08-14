THE LITTLE DISAPPOINTING THINGS ABOUT OUR TOURISM

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Bimini, Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island and Eleuthera all have something in common.  They are all part of the archipelago that makes up The Bahamas. Physically they are beautiful.  In the main, the people are amazing: they are friendly and supportive.  The problem is that the tourism product which drives The Bahamas is in trouble  It is in part just like the Government services are in trouble. There are structural problems, small problems that need to be fixed, staring us in the face but we can’t seem to get it right.  So number one is garbage. There is garbage everywhere and we can’t seem to keep the places clean.  Number two is service, it is largely indifferent and  foods and other small services which should be available are not.  Thirdly the telecommunications infrastructure is poor. We stop right there. We think you get the point. If you look at the mess at our largest airport the Lynden Pindling International on the weekend, who the heck would want to come to a place where there is such a hassle. To quote Bishop Simeon Hall: “ Hep us Holy Ghost!”

This Week's Posts

SILLINESS OF DOING BUSINESS WITH BANKS IN THE BAHAMAS

DYING OF THE BENDS AND DROWNING GENERALLY

FOX HILL DAY: WHAT A WONDERFUL DAY

COP PREP CONFERNCE COMING TO NASSAU

AS ONE YEAR APPROACHES: O YE OF LITTLE FAITH

The Mitchell Team In The Glenda’s Road Race

THE 53RD ANNUAL BIMINI ROAD RACE

This Month's Posts

COP PREP CONFERNCE COMING TO NASSAU

AS ONE YEAR APPROACHES: O YE OF LITTLE FAITH

The Mitchell Team In The Glenda’s Road Race

THE 53RD ANNUAL BIMINI ROAD RACE

Foreign Ministry Sponsors Visit To U N Youth Assembly

Jamaica Celebrates Its Independence In The Bahamas: 60 years

WHEN ARE WE GOING TO HAVE PROPER TELECOMMUNICATIONS?

PRIME MINISTER INAUGURATES SOLAR FIELD IN RAGGED IS

THE LITTLE DISAPPOINTING THINGS ABOUT OUR TOURISM

TOO MANY DROWNINGS IN THE BAHAMAS

AN IDLE DEBATE ABOUT HOW MANY HAITIANS ARE HERE

WATCHING WHAT IS HAPPENING ON DEBT

COP PREP CONFERNCE COMING TO NASSAU

AS ONE YEAR APPROACHES: O YE OF LITTLE FAITH

The Mitchell Team In The Glenda’s Road Race

THE 53RD ANNUAL BIMINI ROAD RACE

Foreign Ministry Sponsors Visit To U N Youth Assembly

Jamaica Celebrates Its Independence In The Bahamas: 60 years

Facebook-f Instagram