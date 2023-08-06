THE MEANING OF TRUMP FOR ADRIAN GIBSON’S TRIAL

File photo of Adrian Gibson MP answering charges of public malfeasance

So the Americans have decided to charge the former President of the United States Donald Trump with trying to overthrow the US government because he claimed that the election was stolen. His words, spoken on 6 January 2021, they claim led to a mob storming the U S capital and threatening the lives of the Vice President and the peaceful succession of the government.

They did not charge him with sedition, the actual attempt to overthrow the government, but they got him good enough because if he is convicted there will be substantial jail terms in place for him.

The American liberal press was in a feeding frenzy about all the possibilities of what will happen to Mr. Trump now that he has been indicted for a third time and there is another indictment awaiting in Georgia it appears in the coming days.

This comes off as the United States as a banana republic. In other countries around the world, you saw people in the streets demonstrating because the Leaders of the Opposition had been charged in those countries, or arrested or ousted for opposing the governments under which they were governed. There was a coup in Niger. The Leader of the Opposition is exiled in Bangladesh and is now sentenced to a long term of imprisonment. The same thing in Russia, the leader there just got another 19 years in prison for opposing the President. Then there is the Leader of the Opposition in Senegal is also under arrest and his party is dissolved.

So now in the great democracy, Donald Trump because of words he spoke is now the subject of arrest and possible conviction. There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a despicable man but should the American system be engaged in this.?

Where is the American exceptionalism, about which they always boast?

Meanwhile, here in The Bahamas, you have Adrian Gibson and Lanisha Rolle in chains for malfeasance in public office. No doubt they will be making the same claims that Donald Trump is making, that this is victor’s justice, and persecution of your political opponents.

Our country is right now in a strange mood. So is the whole of the western world. Doesn’t seem quite on even keel to us.