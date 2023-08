The FNM has a special talent in their ability with their media friends to change positive into negative. They are at it again. Their attacks on Keith Bell, on the travel of the Prime Minister, are ringing in the ears of a disgruntled public. The question is why the PLP lack the ability to defend itself? No one knows why, the first recourse of PLPS is to believe the propaganda of the other side instead of simply saying it’s not true, deleting the propaganda and moving on.