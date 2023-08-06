THE RAPE CASE AGAINST THE POLITICIAN

So the press is still blabbering on about this case.  If you take stock of all the talk in the press, it appears that the crown is about to charge a politician with a crime he did not commit on flimsy evidence. This case, if it goes forward will certainly give those who oppose the marital rape law, fuel for their fire  A relationship goes bad, the woman is sleeping with two other people while in the relationship, and when it is brought to an end, she cries rape.  Sounds like a familiar story?  And our police and DPP can’t see through this ruse.

