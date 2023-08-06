NO NEWS THAT TROOPS ARE GOING TO HAITI

If you look through the electronic press records of the past year, you will find on at least three occasions the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and the National Security Minister indicated that The Bahamas had committed 150 troops to a multinational force in Hati, if there is the cover of a United Nations Security Council resolution and a decision by Caricom to do so. Suddenly, everyone is in a frenzy over the matter. But there is no news in it. We did it in 1994 and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is adequately equipped to do it again. The United States Government has welcomed the contribution which came on the heels of a decision by Kenya to provide 1000 policemen to the effort. The Bahamas also has a presence in the Turks and Caicos Islands of Bahamian police.