THE MONEY PROBLEMS OF OUR COUNTRY

Minister of State Pia Glover Rolle

Public service pay issues continue. The Minister of State Pia Glover Rolle indicated that the payroll for the public service empowerment workers was not met due to some technical glitches. She pledged that it would be resolved. This is a complaint throughout the public service that we can’t seem to pay people whether workers or vendors on time. Coincidentally John Pinder announced that he is going to try to take his job back from Kemsley Ferguson the Bahamas Public Service Union Leader. This is gonna be interesting. Get the popcorn.