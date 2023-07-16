THE NATIONAL HONOURS ARE ANNOUNCED

Dame Doris Johnson National Hero

Congratulations to the 385 Bahamians who were warded National Honours under the National Honours Act by the Governor General, The list follows. But we highlight Dame Doris Johnson who becomes the first female National Hero and the Order of the Bahamas at Companion level goes to Dr Perry Gomez, Eileen Dupuch Carron amongst others. Well done.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters received her Award of Excellence from the Governor General

The awardees are as follows:

Order of National Hero

Dame Dr. Doris Johnson (Posthumously)

Order of The Bahamas – Companion

His Excellency Lowell Jason Mortimer

Cynthia Pratt

Rev. Dr. Harcourt Whitfield Brown (Posthumously)

Dr. Michael Perry Gomez

His Grace the Most Reverend Patrick Christopher Pinder

Eileen Dupuch-Carron

Order of The Bahamas – Officer

Rev. Kenris Lolietha Deveaux-Carey

Lynn Pyfrom

Fletcher Holeswesko

Reverend Dr. J. Emmette Weir (Posthumously)



Order of The Bahamas – Member

Edward Clement Bethel (Posthumously)

Senior Justice Bernard Selkirk Anderson Turner

Justice Milton Augustine Evans

Justice Kim Neville Adderley John Vincent Dean (Posthumously)

Justice Jon Isaacs

Dr. Richard C. Demeritte



Order of Excellence

Erica Gates (Posthumously)

Nina Lynn Gape

Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda

Maxine Waters, Congresswoman, United States of America



Order of Distinction – Companion

Admiral Lorenz Ferguson Sr. (Posthumously)

Alfred Eric Carey

Amos Ferguson (Posthumously)

Andrea Elizabeth Eyvonne Archer

Anita Verthia Beneby

Barbara Hanna-Cox

Barbara Pierre

Brensil Rolle

Rev. Dr. Carlton Bursil Moss

Commissioner of Police Clayton Leroy FernanderCommissioner of Police Bernard Kenneth Bonamy (Retired) (Posthumously)Commodore Clifford Wellington Scavella (Retired)Commodore Davy Franklyn Rolle (Retired)

Commodore Tellis Andrew Bethel (Retired)

Commodore Roderick Bowe (Retired)

Commodore Dr. Raymond Emmanuel King

Rev. Edwin Taylor

Effie Walkes (Posthumously)Eleanor Philips

Errison Pallman Johnson

Errol Winston Bethel

Everette Ferguson (Posthumously)

Captain Fernley Arthur Palmer

Frances Butler (Posthumously)

Pastor Francis Carey III, OBE

Assistant Commissioner Grafton Orlando Ifill Sr. (Retired)

Harl Joseph Taylor. (Posthumously)

Bishop Helen McPhee

Pastor Henry Carlisle Francis

Dr. Earl D. Deveaux

Theresa Maria Moxey-Ingraham (Posthumously)

Mabel Walker (Posthumously)

Maria-Teresa Butler

Marion Stuart (Posthumously)

Mark Wilson

McFarlane Anthony Gregory McKay aka Tony McKay (Posthumously)

Raphael Aguard Munnings Ray Minus Jr. (Posthumously)

Reginald William Eldon

Reginald Charles Grant (Posthumously)

Ricardo Pedro Deveaux

Robert Love (Posthumously)Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson Shawn M. Turnquest

Sherlyn Wellington Hall Sidney W. Smith

Sylvia Eujeneth Scriven

Theordore Grant Glover (Posthumously)

Valerie Trephena Hepburn-Knowles

Vernice Walkine



Order of Distinction – Officer

Alfred Willliams

Anita Elizabeth Collie-Verdecia

Diane Holowesko-Dunkley Horizal Alex Simmons

Irvin Montgomery Taylor



Order of Distinction – Member

Eulease Cynthia Beneby

Alexander Doyle Burrows David Jabis Knowles

Fletcher Ferguson

Inez Maria Ferguson-Peet Kevin Maurice Moss



Order of Merit-Companion

Alexander Wellington Gibson

Alfred A. Rolle

Breon Standford Leary

Carlton Russell

Cheryl Bastian

Cheryl Marie Marshall-Campbell

Clare Rolle

Daniel Nixon

Diallo Gary Ingraham

E. John Deleveaux

Edison Alric Dames

George Gilbert Esdale Pinder

Gladstone Moon McPheeHarrington Marlyn Nixon

Helen Smith

John Richard Phillpot

John Sidney Rolle

John Johnson

Kirkwood Rodger Cleare

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Jerome Deleveaux

Deputy Commissioner of Police Loretta Mae Mackey (Retired)

Marcellus Charles Taylor Marvin Henfield

Melberth Una Emmerita Charlton

Michael Symonette

Michael Reckley

Michael Todd Braynen

Nathaniel McArthur Dean

Nathaniel Beneby Sr. (Posthumously)

Dr. Norris Stubbs (Posthumously)

Philip James Stubbs

Richard Johnson

Russell Miller

Sheila Mae Culmer

Stuart Bowe

William Bill Naughton



Order of Merit – Officer

Arthur Lightbourne

Senior ACP Ashton Fitzgerald Greenslade (Retired)Basil Minns

ACP Bernard Kenneth Bonamy Jr.

Brendamae Catherine Cleare

Brynda Knowles

Charles Smith

ACP Craig Andrew Stubbs

ACP Dellareece Marie Ferguson

Denise Verna Williams (née Knowles)

Donald Shannon Bullard Sr.

Edrin Symonette

Emmanuel Nathaniel Rolle Frederick Byron Ferguson Hilbert Richards Sr.

Hilda Louise Symonette

Juanita Estella Colebrooke

ACP Kendal Alexander Strachan

ACP Kenwood Elroy Taylor

ACP Kirkwood Andrews

Llewellyn Augustine Cartwright

Pamela Carol Mary Jones-Burnside

Pandora Virginia Williams Samuel Elijah Butler

Spence Michael Finlayson Stephanie Eudence Johnson-Bethel

Stephen Sawyer

ACP Theophilus Andrew Cunningham

Ural Bertram Pinder

ACP Zhivago Henry Dames



Order of Merit – Member

Albert King Dilette (Posthumously)

Alexander Thompson

Almela Sheila Campbell (Posthumously)

Alphonso James Smith (Posthumously)

Alvery Vernice Hanna

Andrew Christopher Burrows (Posthumously)

Anita Jane Bethel-Williams

Anthony Rudolph Marshall (Posthumously)

Arthur Talmage Peet

Barbara L. Bethel

Basil Sands aka The Kid (Posthumously)

Brendan Gregory

Paul Foulkes

Carl Bethel

Carol Leila Hanna

Clara Elizabeth Evans

Corydon Cyril Mitchell

Danny Thomas Davis

Debbie Bartlett

Derrick Bookie Nesbitt

Dorothy Panza

Earle Bethell

Edmund Errol Dorsett

Edward Josh Wilkerson

Everette Standord Miller George Arlington Martin Godfrey Gordon Rolle

Greg Christie

Henry Anselm Wemyss

His Excellency Tony S. Joudi

Pastor Israel Jenese Pinder James Pinder

John Jefferson Scavella

Juanita Percentie

Kirk Smith

Krista Danielle Sherman Laddy Daswell Bevans

Lionel Dorsett

Marina Allerdyce Louise Strachan

Max Dean

Mike Smith

Morris Rufus Rolle

Nixon Simms Jr.

Pastor Joel Rolle Sr.

Randy Rolle Sr.



Order of Merit – Member

Reg Smith

Rembert Albury

Ron Overend

Rozanna Predesta Moore

Samuel Leviticus Saunders

Sandra Edgecombe

Rev Sebastian Arthur Campbell

Sophia Ann Butler

Stephen Hubert Beneby Sylvia B. Beneby

Dr. Theresa E. Moxey-Adderley

Velma P. Dorsette

Vivian Prince Rolle

Watewell Rigby

Winifred Cornell Barry (née Saunders)

Yvette Stuart



Medals for Acts of Bravery

Anthony Garfield Archer

Jeffrey Hugo Gibson (Posthumously)

Lorenzo Douglas Carey

Patrick Neil Rickey Johnson (Posthumously)

Shawn Roosevelt Rolle

Sullavin Benjamin McKenzie



Distinguished Service Medal

A. Alan Strachan

Agatha Louise Delancy Anthony Leslie Ryan

Antoinette Rolle

Antoinette Donnalee Stuart Basil Andrew Dean

Belinda Raquel Clarke-Chipman

Betty Ann Lloyd-Turnquest

Blanche Alicia Sherman-Weech

Carl Fred Curry

Charlene Rahming

Charles Edward Hall

Cheryl Fox-Cambridge

Claudette Andrea RolleClaudius Bethel Sr.

Curleane Gwendolyn Weech

Daphanie Sawyer

David James Poitier (Posthumously)

Derence Anthony Rolle-Davis

Donald Allen Fernander

Elmeta Rolle

Elva Margaret Smith-Russell

Ercell Dorsett

Godfrey Knowles

Henry Adolphus Nixon Hilton Emmanuel McIntosh

Irene Parker (Posthumously)James Washington Pratt

John Ellis Cunningham Sr. (Posthumously)

John Nelson Davis

Judith Pamela Thompson

Julie Bertha Thompson (Posthumously)

Keno Ricardo Wong

Kenry Alexander Stubbs

Kevin Delancy

Lelah Deloris Farquharson-Cunningham

Leonard Brave Stuart

Lincoln James Maycock (Posthumously)

Loretta Jones

Malvenia Dawkins-Williams Mary Elizabeth Clare-McCartney

Mavis Suzanne Ellis-Saunders

Mavis Knowles

Mazell Beatrice Hinzey

Michelle Farrington

Millard M. Bethel

Paul Duncombe

Peggy Elizabeth Albury

Peter Weech

Phillip William-Dorsett

Playdale Newton

Portia Patrice Sweeting

Rebecca Pamela Johnson

Rudolph Vincent Bowe

Rudolph Hazlet Ferguson Ryan Oneil Forbes

Sandra Pauline Walker

Sean Ricardo Wright

Sheron Lydia Johnson

Sherrick Lingstone Ellis

Sidney E. Darling

Stanley Benjamin Pinder (Posthumously)

Stephanie Burrows

Stephen Knowles

Tezel Florine Anderson

Valderine Cordelia Turnquest–Rumer

Veronica Theresa Burrows

Wanda Lucile Kemp-Stuart

Xavier Colton

Yvonne McDonald (Posthumously)

Zelma Maxine Albury

Ten people were also recognized for their long and “exceptional” service to the governor-general.

They include Doris Whyms; Edgar Kemp; Jack Thompson; Joel Bucannon; Patricia Musgrove-Gooding; Philip Saunders; Rochelle Major-Minnis; F. Samantha Gray; Sherlyn Bastian-Wallace; and Tiffany Frazer-Dean.