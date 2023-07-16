THE NATIONAL HONOURS ARE ANNOUNCED

Dame Doris Johnson National Hero
Congratulations to the 385 Bahamians who were warded National Honours under the National Honours Act by the Governor General, The list follows. But we highlight Dame Doris Johnson who becomes the first female National Hero and the Order of the Bahamas at Companion level goes to Dr Perry Gomez, Eileen Dupuch Carron amongst others. Well done.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters received her Award of Excellence from the Governor General
The awardees are as follows:
Order of National Hero
Dame Dr. Doris Johnson (Posthumously)
Order of The Bahamas – Companion
His Excellency Lowell Jason Mortimer
Cynthia Pratt
Rev. Dr. Harcourt Whitfield Brown (Posthumously)
Dr. Michael Perry Gomez
His Grace the Most Reverend Patrick Christopher Pinder
Eileen Dupuch-Carron
Order of The Bahamas – Officer
Rev. Kenris Lolietha Deveaux-Carey
Lynn Pyfrom
Fletcher Holeswesko
Reverend Dr. J. Emmette Weir (Posthumously)
Order of The Bahamas – Member
Edward Clement Bethel (Posthumously)
Senior Justice Bernard Selkirk Anderson Turner
Justice Milton Augustine Evans
Justice Kim Neville Adderley John Vincent Dean (Posthumously)
Justice Jon Isaacs
Dr. Richard C. Demeritte
Order of Excellence
Erica Gates (Posthumously)
Nina Lynn Gape
Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda
Maxine Waters, Congresswoman, United States of America
Order of Distinction – Companion
Admiral Lorenz Ferguson Sr. (Posthumously)
Alfred Eric Carey
Amos Ferguson (Posthumously)
Andrea Elizabeth Eyvonne Archer
Anita Verthia Beneby
Barbara Hanna-Cox
Barbara Pierre
Brensil Rolle
Rev. Dr. Carlton Bursil Moss
Commissioner of Police Clayton Leroy FernanderCommissioner of Police Bernard Kenneth Bonamy (Retired) (Posthumously)Commodore Clifford Wellington Scavella (Retired)Commodore Davy Franklyn Rolle (Retired)
Commodore Tellis Andrew Bethel (Retired)
Commodore Roderick Bowe (Retired)
Commodore Dr. Raymond Emmanuel King
Rev. Edwin Taylor
Effie Walkes (Posthumously)Eleanor Philips
Errison Pallman Johnson
Errol Winston Bethel
Everette Ferguson (Posthumously)
Captain Fernley Arthur Palmer
Frances Butler (Posthumously)
Pastor Francis Carey III, OBE
Assistant Commissioner Grafton Orlando Ifill Sr. (Retired)
Harl Joseph Taylor. (Posthumously)
Bishop Helen McPhee
Pastor Henry Carlisle Francis
Dr. Earl D. Deveaux
Theresa Maria Moxey-Ingraham (Posthumously)
Mabel Walker (Posthumously)
Maria-Teresa Butler
Marion Stuart (Posthumously)
Mark Wilson
McFarlane Anthony Gregory McKay aka Tony McKay (Posthumously)
Raphael Aguard Munnings Ray Minus Jr. (Posthumously)
Reginald William Eldon
Reginald Charles Grant (Posthumously)
Ricardo Pedro Deveaux
Robert Love (Posthumously)Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson Shawn M. Turnquest
Sherlyn Wellington Hall Sidney W. Smith
Sylvia Eujeneth Scriven
Theordore Grant Glover (Posthumously)
Valerie Trephena Hepburn-Knowles
Vernice Walkine
Order of Distinction – Officer
Alfred Willliams
Anita Elizabeth Collie-Verdecia
Diane Holowesko-Dunkley Horizal Alex Simmons
Irvin Montgomery Taylor
Order of Distinction – Member
Eulease Cynthia Beneby
Alexander Doyle Burrows David Jabis Knowles
Fletcher Ferguson
Inez Maria Ferguson-Peet Kevin Maurice Moss
Order of Merit-Companion
Alexander Wellington Gibson
Alfred A. Rolle
Breon Standford Leary
Carlton Russell
Cheryl Bastian
Cheryl Marie Marshall-Campbell
Clare Rolle
Daniel Nixon
Diallo Gary Ingraham
E. John Deleveaux
Edison Alric Dames
George Gilbert Esdale Pinder
Gladstone Moon McPheeHarrington Marlyn Nixon
Helen Smith
John Richard Phillpot
John Sidney Rolle
John Johnson
Kirkwood Rodger Cleare
Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Jerome Deleveaux
Deputy Commissioner of Police Loretta Mae Mackey (Retired)
Marcellus Charles Taylor Marvin Henfield
Melberth Una Emmerita Charlton
Michael Symonette
Michael Reckley
Michael Todd Braynen
Nathaniel McArthur Dean
Nathaniel Beneby Sr. (Posthumously)
Dr. Norris Stubbs (Posthumously)
Philip James Stubbs
Richard Johnson
Russell Miller
Sheila Mae Culmer
Stuart Bowe
William Bill Naughton
Order of Merit – Officer
Arthur Lightbourne
Senior ACP Ashton Fitzgerald Greenslade (Retired)Basil Minns
ACP Bernard Kenneth Bonamy Jr.
Brendamae Catherine Cleare
Brynda Knowles
Charles Smith
ACP Craig Andrew Stubbs
ACP Dellareece Marie Ferguson
Denise Verna Williams (née Knowles)
Donald Shannon Bullard Sr.
Edrin Symonette
Emmanuel Nathaniel Rolle Frederick Byron Ferguson Hilbert Richards Sr.
Hilda Louise Symonette
Juanita Estella Colebrooke
ACP Kendal Alexander Strachan
ACP Kenwood Elroy Taylor
ACP Kirkwood Andrews
Llewellyn Augustine Cartwright
Pamela Carol Mary Jones-Burnside
Pandora Virginia Williams Samuel Elijah Butler
Spence Michael Finlayson Stephanie Eudence Johnson-Bethel
Stephen Sawyer
ACP Theophilus Andrew Cunningham
Ural Bertram Pinder
ACP Zhivago Henry Dames
Order of Merit – Member
Albert King Dilette (Posthumously)
Alexander Thompson
Almela Sheila Campbell (Posthumously)
Alphonso James Smith (Posthumously)
Alvery Vernice Hanna
Andrew Christopher Burrows (Posthumously)
Anita Jane Bethel-Williams
Anthony Rudolph Marshall (Posthumously)
Arthur Talmage Peet
Barbara L. Bethel
Basil Sands aka The Kid (Posthumously)
Brendan Gregory
Paul Foulkes
Carl Bethel
Carol Leila Hanna
Clara Elizabeth Evans
Corydon Cyril Mitchell
Danny Thomas Davis
Debbie Bartlett
Derrick Bookie Nesbitt
Dorothy Panza
Earle Bethell
Edmund Errol Dorsett
Edward Josh Wilkerson
Everette Standord Miller George Arlington Martin Godfrey Gordon Rolle
Greg Christie
Henry Anselm Wemyss
His Excellency Tony S. Joudi
Pastor Israel Jenese Pinder James Pinder
John Jefferson Scavella
Juanita Percentie
Kirk Smith
Krista Danielle Sherman Laddy Daswell Bevans
Lionel Dorsett
Marina Allerdyce Louise Strachan
Max Dean
Mike Smith
Morris Rufus Rolle
Nixon Simms Jr.
Pastor Joel Rolle Sr.
Randy Rolle Sr.
Order of Merit – Member
Reg Smith
Rembert Albury
Ron Overend
Rozanna Predesta Moore
Samuel Leviticus Saunders
Sandra Edgecombe
Rev Sebastian Arthur Campbell
Sophia Ann Butler
Stephen Hubert Beneby Sylvia B. Beneby
Dr. Theresa E. Moxey-Adderley
Velma P. Dorsette
Vivian Prince Rolle
Watewell Rigby
Winifred Cornell Barry (née Saunders)
Yvette Stuart
Medals for Acts of Bravery
Anthony Garfield Archer
Jeffrey Hugo Gibson (Posthumously)
Lorenzo Douglas Carey
Patrick Neil Rickey Johnson (Posthumously)
Shawn Roosevelt Rolle
Sullavin Benjamin McKenzie
Distinguished Service Medal
A. Alan Strachan
Agatha Louise Delancy Anthony Leslie Ryan
Antoinette Rolle
Antoinette Donnalee Stuart Basil Andrew Dean
Belinda Raquel Clarke-Chipman
Betty Ann Lloyd-Turnquest
Blanche Alicia Sherman-Weech
Carl Fred Curry
Charlene Rahming
Charles Edward Hall
Cheryl Fox-Cambridge
Claudette Andrea RolleClaudius Bethel Sr.
Curleane Gwendolyn Weech
Daphanie Sawyer
David James Poitier (Posthumously)
Derence Anthony Rolle-Davis
Donald Allen Fernander
Elmeta Rolle
Elva Margaret Smith-Russell
Ercell Dorsett
Godfrey Knowles
Henry Adolphus Nixon Hilton Emmanuel McIntosh
Irene Parker (Posthumously)James Washington Pratt
John Ellis Cunningham Sr. (Posthumously)
John Nelson Davis
Judith Pamela Thompson
Julie Bertha Thompson (Posthumously)
Keno Ricardo Wong
Kenry Alexander Stubbs
Kevin Delancy
Lelah Deloris Farquharson-Cunningham
Leonard Brave Stuart
Lincoln James Maycock (Posthumously)
Loretta Jones
Malvenia Dawkins-Williams Mary Elizabeth Clare-McCartney
Mavis Suzanne Ellis-Saunders
Mavis Knowles
Mazell Beatrice Hinzey
Michelle Farrington
Millard M. Bethel
Paul Duncombe
Peggy Elizabeth Albury
Peter Weech
Phillip William-Dorsett
Playdale Newton
Portia Patrice Sweeting
Rebecca Pamela Johnson
Rudolph Vincent Bowe
Rudolph Hazlet Ferguson Ryan Oneil Forbes
Sandra Pauline Walker
Sean Ricardo Wright
Sheron Lydia Johnson
Sherrick Lingstone Ellis
Sidney E. Darling
Stanley Benjamin Pinder (Posthumously)
Stephanie Burrows
Stephen Knowles
Tezel Florine Anderson
Valderine Cordelia Turnquest–Rumer
Veronica Theresa Burrows
Wanda Lucile Kemp-Stuart
Xavier Colton
Yvonne McDonald (Posthumously)
Zelma Maxine Albury
Ten people were also recognized for their long and “exceptional” service to the governor-general.
They include Doris Whyms; Edgar Kemp; Jack Thompson; Joel Bucannon; Patricia Musgrove-Gooding; Philip Saunders; Rochelle Major-Minnis; F. Samantha Gray; Sherlyn Bastian-Wallace; and Tiffany Frazer-Dean.