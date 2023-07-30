THE NERVE OF HUBERT MINNIS

Speaking in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 26 July 2023, the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis made a not so veiled threat at Keith Bell, the Minister for Immigration. He was demanding that Mr. Bell resign or be fired. Then he said that if he did not resign or if he were not fired by the next day Thursday 27 July 2023, he Mr. Minnis would bury Mr. Bell. The words are not being taken as a joke because it is known and suspected that the FNM has detailed men of known evil intent following PLP ministers around, The matter should be reported to the police as a part of the record because this is similar to the words of Henry II who said : “who would rid me of this bothersome priest” And then one of his minions took that as licence to kill Thomas Becket. We must be careful what we say. However, we know that Hubert Minnis has no bridle on his mouth. That is why he is no longer Prime Minister.