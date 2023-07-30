MICHAEL NEEDS TO ROW THE BOAT ASHORE

On Friday night 28 July 2023, while most Bahamians were out partying, after a break from the heavy rains of the week, Michael Pintard and the FNM decided to hold a rally to try to trash the PLP. They did not invite Hubert Minnis to the party. The evidence continues to mount that there is a bad and nasty fight going on in the FNM. Dr. Minnis for his part is confident that he has the votes to remove Mr. Pintard any day he wants. That is why Mr. Pintard is frantically holding these rallies around the country. The question is who is supplying him with money. We know he doesn’t have any, and the white knights don’t want him, so where is the money coming from to mobilize? That is the most important question for the PLP to answer.