Congratulations to our 12th Governor General Cynthia “ Mother” Pratt, who has hit the jackpot at the end of a successful career in public life. She was plucked from obscurity by Lynden Pindling back in 1997 from her job as a counselor at the then College of The Bahamas and entered the Parliament on her first try. She served until retiring in 2012. She is a beloved figure and a popular choice for the job. We wish her well. The swearing-in took place at Government House on 1 September 2023.