FAREWELL SIR CORNELIUS: FNM MAKES IT AN FNM SHOW

On Thursday 31st August 2023, Sir Cornelius Smith said farewell to his official post as Governor General, the 12th such person to fill that role.  He did a good job and it must have been especially difficult after the PLP won power and it was clear that he as a  former FNM Minister and MP would be living on borrowed time. The PLP decided to allow him to stay on for more or less the same length as Dame Marguerite was allowed to stay on by Dr. Hubert Minnis.  Sir Cornelius was able to preside over the 50th anniversary celebrations.  Kudos and best wishes to him.  The FNM made quite a show of it with volumes of pictures on their Facebook page and fulsome praise for Sir Cornelius and his role.

