Last week Tribune’s Business section reported a statement from the IDB that supported what we have been saying for years. The issue in The Bahamas is its inability to execute projects that it says it wants to accomplish. The IDB said that they provide loans for many projects, larger than the usual envelope but that many of the projects were not accomplished because of the inability of the country to execute.

IDB Disappointed With Project Execution in The Bahamas – Bahamas News (bahamasb2b.com)