THE CABINET CHANGES ARE COMING OR NOT?

The FNM sites are in a frenzy as we write this about what Minister is going where and who has resigned from the Cabinet. The fact is they do not know and have no idea what is happening. Only one man knows and that’s the Prime Minister. The PM is set to meet with his Parliamentary Caucus this afternoon and there is a National Address slated for later tonight. One guesses that is what it will all be about. But a word of caution to all, doesn’t matter who the Minister is, the policies of the PLP will be the same.