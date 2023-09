Marsh Harbour, Abaco

1 September 2023

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper ventured into Abaco and Grand Bahama, to mark the fourth anniversary of the devastating storm called Hurricane Dorian. The hurricane struck as a Cat 5 storm in 2019 on 1 September. Hundreds lost their lives, and many are still missing. Reconstruction is not where it should be, and the emotional wounds are still there. Our sympathy to all the survivors of the terrible storm.