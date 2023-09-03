BTC JUST CAN’T PERFORM

Last week, Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, reported that on one day, the week before, the following places were without telephone service: complete collapse in Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, and Inagua, including the police lines; Mangrove Cay; South Andros; Berry Islands; and dropped calls everywhere in New Providence and in Grand Bahama. Something is wrong with BTC. And they cannot or will not fix it. The Government must take a stand, and URCA, the regulator, must be vigorous in enforcing the obligation of this company to provide service to the Bahamian people.

