THE NEW YEAR MUST BRING RENEWED FOCUS ON GRAND BAHAMA

After all the public discourse about the Grand Bahama Port Authority and its dereliction of duty, the issue has gone dead to the public in Freeport. They haven’t heard where the government is on the demand for the monies owed by the Port to the government. This year, the campaign must be pressed in earnest. Pay us what you owe us. Reports are that the Grand Bahama Port Authority and its agents are all around scouring the PLP to find someone who is willing to be a snoop for them and an ally in their cause within the PLP. Let’s hope that no one falls for that trick. This is war time and the lines have been drawn. The Grand Bahama Port Authority cannot fix the Taino Bridge and yet wants to keep its role as the minder of Freeport. This is not acceptable in today’s Bahamas. The PLP must renew its focus on the economy of Freeport and get it up and cranking.