The Newest Foreign Service Officers

The Hon. Frederick A. Mitchell MP – Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ambassador Professor Gilbert Morris – Vice Chancellor Bahamas Alrae Ramsey Institute for Foreign Affairs (BARIFA) – and members of the BARIFA 2025 Cohort of Foreign Service Officers (FSO) at the Alrae Ramsey naming Ceremony, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nassau, The Bahamas.