THE NEXT STEP WITH THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY

Prime Minister Philip Davis was in London last week and while there his office announced that he would take the opportunity to meet with the lawyers in the action the Government has outstanding against the Gand Bahama Port Authority. The Government says that the Port owes the Government of The Bahamas 357 million dollars for services rendered to the city of Freeport by the government and for which the Port is obligated to compensate the Government. We hope that this pressure on the Grand Bahama Port Authority continues. The Port issued a statement last week in which they gave excuses for the power failing in Grand Bahama. This is another example of their dereliction of duty. They can’t keep the lights on.