THE NUNCIO (THE POPE’S MAN) COMES CALLING

6 February 2020

Apostolic Nuncio His Excellency Fortunatus Nwachukwu, Titular Archbishop of Aquaviva paid a courtesy call on the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis QC MP, at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in downtown Nassau on Thursday, 6th February 2020.

Mr. Davis is pictured presenting his Excellency with a gift – the novel Breaching The Gates – by noted local Attorney and former Bahamas Ambassador to Vatican City, Sean McWeeney.

In the group photo are pictured from left Fr. Lucian Labancz, Apostolic Nunciature Attache and Deputy Head of Mission; Senator Fred Mitchell; Mr. Davis; His Excellency the Apostolic Nuncio; His Grace The Most Reverend Patrick C. Pinder, Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese; and Sean McWeeney.